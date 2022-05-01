Alana "Lani" K. Batke (Dieter)

Lani (Crary) was born on June 2nd 1948, in Lone Rock, WI, to Milton and Dorris Crary. In her childhood she would spend many hours helping her mom in the kitchen learning and remembering her mother's recipes. She attended River Valley High, graduating in 1966. After graduating she married Gary Dieter and moved to Kenosha, WI. While they parted ways in 1975, they remained close friends while raising their sons, it is here where she began her career as administrative assistant for Dr. Buencamino office, for many years. Lani's expertise in her office skills and love of music led her to Harmony Hall. Here she was involved in the Barber Shop Quartet Society, where it has been said that she was the first person to get a computer. She was so proud of being involved in managing the yearly conventions. This eventually led her to meet her future husband, and Barber Shopper, Rubin Batke. The two of them were married at Harmony Hall in Kenosha, WI, in 2003. This is when she retired as Executive Assistant for the Barber Shop Quartet Society (S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A.), and moved to Canada with Rubin. Here her and Rubin enjoyed their retirement making memories, playing and enjoying music together, watching the wildlife (they had many wild animals), and enjoying the company of their neighbors. Lani eventually moved to Killarney, Manitoba, after Rubin's passing in 2016. She made many wonderful new friends, who meant the world to her while bringing her smile, charm, humor, and joy to all she met. While in Killarney she kept up her amazing organizational computer skills and became a valuable asset to the entertainment dept. of Bayside assisted living where she spent her last days. She continued to enjoy watching and learning about the wildlife, and birds, especially her love of the cardinals. Lani loved crafts, reading, bowling, her computer and music. She played multiple instruments, with the keyboard being her favorite. She had a love of shelties and owned three of her own over the years, Callie, Emma, and Luke.