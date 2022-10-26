April 21, 1944—Oct. 20, 2022

BURLINGTON—Aleata V. Schlosser, 78, of Burlington, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage.

She was born on April 21, 1944 to the late Perry and Betty (Taylor) Taylor in Whitehall, IL. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On November 23, 1963 she married James L. Schlosser in Kenosha. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2016.

Aleata worked as a Secretary for LPI in Kenosha, Westosha Tools and retired from Holton Manor in Elkhorn as a Housekeeping Supervisor.

Aleata was a very active member of First Assembly of God now Journey Church. She lived a life of service to others whether it was through church volunteerism, scouts, mission work, or with her friends or family. Whenever a need presented itself, she raised a hand and stepped forward. Her life of service began as a young girl where she services as a surrogate mom to her siblings and later to her nieces and nephew. She was affectionately known as mom and gramme to her girls’ friends and she cared for and nursed family and friends to health numerous times. She never looked for the spotlight.

Her home was always open and welcoming to strays – friends of her children, family members, her friends and even a dog or cat or two. She leaves a legacy of love, compassion, and service. We will honor her life by following the example she set for each of us.

Aleata volunteered for Ascera Care Hospice throughout Kenosha and Racine County and at Willowick Assisted Living. Aleata enjoyed quilting, sewing, bowling, cooking, reading and spending time with family.

Aleata is survived by her daughters: DeAnna (Ladi) Olayemi of Janesville, Lori Schlosser of Beloit and Gina (Dan) Gutche of Randall; her grandchildren: Zachary Gutche, Ericka Sura, Daniel Schlosser and Stefanie Schlosser; her great-grandchildren: Brayden Gutche, Janelle Moreno, Jesus Moreno, Jr. and Norah Gutche; her siblings: Karen Taylor, Robyn (Jean) Taylor, Samuel (Gayla) Taylor and Polly LaFortune.

She is preceded in death by four brothers: Michael, Perry, Gilbert and Cletus.

Graveside Services for Aleata will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Ridge Chapel, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI.

