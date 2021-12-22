Aug. 6, 1984 — Dec. 11, 2021

NAPLES, FL — Alexandra A. Yule, age 37, of Naples, FL. Passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2021.

She was born on August 6, 1984, in Phoenix, AZ the daughter of Robert Yule and Lynda (nee Aceto) Yule.

Alexandra was a 2002 graduate of Tremper High School.

Survivors include her parents; her siblings: Catherine Yule and Christopher (Amy) Yule; her grandmothers: Dolores Yule and Nina Yule; her special aunt Rita, who gave her the gift of life with her kidney; and many loving aunts, uncles; and other relatives; and many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1919 54th Street, Kenosha. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for “Alex” will take place at the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrance’s would be appreciated by the family.

Alexandra’s complete obituary information is available on the funeral home website.

