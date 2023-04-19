April 8, 1929—April 14, 2023

MT. PLEASANT—Alice A. Huber, age 94, a resident of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Kenosha, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at Harvest Home in Mt. Pleasant.

Born on April 8, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Bronislaw and Elsie “Elsa” (Kluge) Kriger.

She was educated at Friedens Lutheran School and Mary D. Bradford.

On July 2, 1949, she married Norman J. Huber. He would precede her in death on September 10, 2016.

She was employed at Jockey International, JCPenney, and retired from Kohls Food Store where she worked as a Deli Manager for 18 years.

She was a long-time member of Bethany Lutheran Church and the Bethany Friendship Club.

Some of her favorite times were getting together with family and friends, weekends at Browns Lake, and winters in Florida. Alice and Norman traveled throughout the United States, including Hawaii.

She is survived by nieces: Linda Bose, Gayle (William) Lemke, and Joan Huber; several great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, Waldemar Bose, a sister-in-law, Millie Bose, two nephews: Roy Huber and David Huber, as well as several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 9:00 AM at New Life Lutheran Church-Somers, (formerly Bethany Lutheran Church-Somers) at 1520-Green Bay Road. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the church from 8:30 AM until the time of service. A burial will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank Promedica Hospice for the compassionate care given by Kyla and Ashley; as well as the caregivers and staff at Harvest Home, especially the most recent loving care of Sandra.

