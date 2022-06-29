Sept. 13, 1930—June 24, 2022

KENOSHA—Alice K. Mgrdichian, 91, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 24, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on September 13, 1930 to the late Khachig and Siranoush (Ekezian) Mgrdichian in Detroit, MI. She was educated in the schools of Detroit, and then moved to Kenosha with her family.

Alice worked at Great Lakes Naval Training Base as a Secretary for many years. After retiring, she volunteered at Froedtert South in the Hospital’s Gift Shop. Her artistic side loved seeing new stock arrive, and she took great joy in creating displays for their customers.

Alice was a devout member of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church in Racine, and sang in the choir until her passing. She was a member of the Armenian Relief Society for 65 years.

Alice loved attending art classes, making lifelong friendships and enjoying a fondness for pastel, watercolor, and acrylic painting. Her pieces won several ribbons at the county fair, of which she was extremely proud. She was an avid Milwaukee Bucks fan, and never missed a game. She had a passion for taking photos with her camera (still using film!), reading mystery series books, growing herbs and flowers in her garden, playing with dogs, and going for walks in her neighborhood.

She was small in stature, with the biggest heart ever. Family meant everything to her, and her family members were incredibly fortunate to have such a loving and thoughtful aunt.

Alice is survived by her nephews: Chris Kalvonjian, Harry (Sandy) Kalvonjian, Jr.; her niece Carol (Chris Sarlas) Kalvonjian; her great-nephews: Harry (Allyson) Kalvonjian III and Gregory (Kim) Kalvonjian; and her great-great-nieces and nephew: Macy, Everly and Luke; she is also survived by her dear cousin Sonia Sarkisian; and family members: Julia Kalvonjian, Gary (Diane) Kalvonjian, Susan Kalvonjian (Robert Hausinger), Michael Hausinger, and Melanie Hausinger.

She was extremely close to her sister, Osanna Kalvonjian, who preceded her in death on January 28, 2022.

Funeral Services for Alice will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church in Racine (4100 N. Newman Rd). Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church or to the Armenian Relief Society.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Alice’s Online Memorial Book