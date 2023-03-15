Alice was a lifelong Kenosha resident and graduated from St. Peter’s Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. She attended the University of WI-Madison where she met her late husband Raymond A. Soule. They were married on April 18, 1953 in Kenosha, WI.

Funeral services honoring Alice’s life will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2424 30th Ave., Kenosha. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation and a Rosary Service for Alice will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church. Memorial remembrances or Memorial donations may be made to Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 or St. Peter’s Catholic Church for a mass offering for Alice at 2224 30th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144.