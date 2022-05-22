Dec. 3, 1922—May 18, 2022

KENOSHA—Alice L. Banks, 99, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at The Manor of Kenosha.

She was born on December 3, 1922 to the late James and Mae Laurina (McKee) Thomas in Des Moines, Iowa. She was educated in the schools of Des Moines.

On June 21, 1942 she married Wayne Banks in Princeton, MO. He preceded her in death 1987.

Alice worked as a cashier for Piggly Wiggly for many years.

Alice enjoyed quilting, sewing and reading.

Alice is survived by her son Dean Banks; and a daughter Kathleen Rae (Bob Mullins) Banks.

She is preceded in death by two brothers Raymond Hill and James Hill, Jr. and a sister Betty Pulera.

Funeral Services for Alice will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Pleasant Prairie Baptist Church, 12323 Green Bay Road. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home and again on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Bruch Funeral Home

