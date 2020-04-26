× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 13, 1941 – April 13, 2020

Allan A. Gutche, age 78, of Tonopah, AZ, formerly of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Allan was born August 13, 1941 in Marion, WI to Albert and Grace (Levine) Gutche. On September 14, 1979, Allan married Mary (Dwyer) in Kenosha and were blessed to share 40 years of marriage.

He worked at American Motors for 10 years and was a Drop Forge Supervisor for Snap-On Tools for 38 years at the time of his retirement in 2004. After retirement, he moved to Tonopah, AZ to continue his enjoyment and passion of auto repair, maintenance & reconditioning. “He could fix anything!” He took great joy in watching NASCAR racing, attending smaller dirt track races on his summer trips back to Wisconsin and just being “Grandpa Gutch”.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers, a son, Michael, and a granddaughter, Erica.

Allan is survived by his wife, Mary Gutche; his sons, Daniel (Gina), Troy (Amy) Burbach, and Randy (Eryn); his daughters, Joann, Christie (Jeffery) Briggs, Tracy Burbach, Amy (Evan) Frias, Marcy (Randolph) Sherwood, and Leann (Daniel) Mettry; his grandchildren, Sara Gutche, Zachary Gutche, Kevin and Laura Burbach, Alex and Mitchell Briggs, Maddie (Justin) Moore, Kaden Frias, Cayla and Rhyse Gutche, Maddox, Mason and Riley Sherwood and Max and Mary Mettry; and great-grandchildren, Brayden and Norah.