Allan Frank Zerfas

Allan was born to the late Frank and Edna Zerfas, in Burlington, Wisconsin on August 4, 1942. He attended Wilmot Union High School and was a Veteran of the US Navy (USS Bennington). He is survived by his wife Audry, his three daughters Joann (Ken) O’Reilly, Lori Dowden and Cindy Ulatowski, 4 grand children and 5 Great Grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers Dennis and Keith Zerfas.