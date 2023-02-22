1938—2023

KENOSHA—Allen R. Fischbach, 84, of Kenosha, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center.

He was born on December 27, 1938 to the late Lester and Irma (Livingston) Fischbach in Kenosha.

Allen joined the US Navy and was on the first crew of the USS Independence.

Allen worked at AMC and then in maintenance at UW Parkside.

Allen is survived by his sister Sharon (Wayne) Merow and his brother Randle Fischbach.

Funeral Services for Allen will be held on Saturday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

