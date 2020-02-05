Allen T. Havlin

October 24, 1945—January 26, 2020

Al was born and raised in Kenosha, WI. He attended high school at Mary D. Bradford and graduated in 1963. At the recommendations of his high school shop teacher, he went on to receive his degree in fluid power in 1972 at Kenosha Technical Institute. Al had his first big success in fluid power as a salesperson with Fluid Power Systems. Al bought into FluidTech in 1978 and assumed full ownership in 1989. Over the course of the next twenty years, FluidTech experienced exponential growth. He eventually sold FluidTech in 2000 to the Hillman Company with the agreement that he would stay on as the President. In 2002 Al was the head of Elwood Holdings LLC, an investment group that purchased Snorkel International, Inc. Between 2002 and 2007 the company experienced phenomenal growth. They sold Snorkel International, Inc. in 2007 to a UK based company, The Tanfield Group Plc. Al was also a minority owner in the AAA Minor League baseball team, the Biloxi Shuckers. In addition, he was especially proud to serve on the board of HydraForce Inc. He was a profoundly successful leader in his industry and inspired many around him. Al is preceded in death by his mother and father Rollin and Gertrude Havlin, along with his brother Ronald Havlin. Al is survived by his wife of twenty years, Carole Havlin; his daughter Beth Havlin, and his step-daughters and their husbands Jocelyn and Mark Stacer and Chrysalyn and Jeff Huff; his five grandchildren; Ryne Huff, Josh Huff, Arrianne Huff, Morgan Stacer, and Jeffrey Stacer; plus three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Wayne (Jody) Havlin, nieces Katie and Amy Havlin, and one great-nephew all of Kenosha, Wisconsin.