Alma Lindl
Alma Lindl, age 96, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at St. Camillus (Wauwatosa).
Memorial services honoring Alma's life will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7400 39th Avenue. The Mass may be viewed via livestream on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. on the following link http://facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need Facebook to watch. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Private inurnment will take place in St. James Cemetery. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St Joseph High School, Kenosha CYO Band or Kenosha Catholic Women's Club.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue - 262-658-4101