Alma Lindl

Memorial services honoring Alma's life will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7400 39th Avenue. The Mass may be viewed via livestream on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. on the following link http://facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need Facebook to watch. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Private inurnment will take place in St. James Cemetery. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St Joseph High School, Kenosha CYO Band or Kenosha Catholic Women's Club.