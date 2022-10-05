Alyce Joyce Beck

1932-2022

KENOSHA—Alyce Beck, 89, of Kenosha passed away on October 2, 2022, at Hospice Alliance House, surrounded by her loving family.

Alyce was born on December 17, 1932, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Grant and Margaret (Pfeiffer) Ausen. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On February 16, 1949, she married Robert Beck at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Waukegan, IL. They were happily married for 62 years. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, cooking but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons: Roger (Cheri) Beck of AZ, Ronald (Bev) Beck of FL; daughters: Pam Stone of Kenosha, Gail (Duane) Sharrard of Pleasant Prairie; brother, William Ausen of Racine; sister, Charmayne Spencer of Kenosha; also included are many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Alyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Lois Stankiewicz, son-in-law Peter Stone and her daughter in-law, Barbara Beck.

A memorial gathering will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM with memorial services to follow immediately at 12:00 PM.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hospice Alliance for their wonderful care and compassion throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, any charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943