Amber K. Joers

Amber is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Lynn) Peters of Slidell Louisiana, Scott (Janice) Peters of Madison Wisconsin, and her niece Kenlee Brill of Franklin Wisconsin. Amber is also survived by her stepson Jeff (Valerie) Joers of Waukesha, and stepdaughter Jill (John) Koop also of Waukesha. Her love and joy extended to her dear grandchildren, Alexandra (Chris) Amick, Sean Peters, Emily Peters (fiancé Bryant Hagen), Matthew Peters, Sarah Joers, and Emily Joers. Amber was also blessed with two great grandchildren, Aubreigh Peters and Luka Peters.

Amber donated her remains to medical science and requested no formal services be held at her death. As a tribute, she would want us to remember her this way, “even if you don't have a dime in your pocket, you can always give someone a smile to make them feel better, and it doesn't cost you a thing.” She wishes her family and friends to always remember the bright side of life and live it to the fullest, so eat dessert first! Hey Mom, how about a mint chocolate chip soft serve cone dipped in chocolate? She'd be the first one in the car, doors open for us all, ready to go! We miss you… love US