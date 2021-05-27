1925 — 2021
Amy Rompesky, age 96, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Hospice Alliance with her loving daughters by her side. Amy was born a twin on January 31, 1925 in Kenosha to Francesco “Frank” and Rosa (Crosariol) Oribiletti. She was educated in local schools and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1943. Amy married Francis “Bud” Rompesky on May 14, 1949 in Kenosha. She worked multiple jobs throughout her career including: Great Lakes Naval Training Center, First National Bank, Wells Department Store, Bardens Department Store, and Gateway Technical College, which she retired from in 1986. Amy was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Holy Rosary Women’s Society. She loved music, dancing whenever she could, and spending time with her extensive family. She was an avid and ferocious card player, and everyone who played with her knew they had to bring their “A” game; her motto was always, “There’s no love in cards.” She was known for her secret and highly sought-after chocolate chip cookie recipe, as well as her great strength and sense of humor. Amy also enjoyed watching black-and-white movies, but her greatest joy was the time she spent with family — especially her beloved granddaughter, Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Paul, Bruno and Art; and her six sisters, Elizabeth, Lena, Sylvia, Rose, Ida and her twin sister, Vera.
Amy is survived by two daughters, Jan (Bruce) Anthonsen and Joan (Steve) Henry; three grandchildren, Taylor Anthonsen, Heather (Gregg) Rich, and Ryan Anthonsen; two great grandchildren, Alexander and Isabella Rich; her sister-in-law, Connie Thomey; as well as many nieces and nephews. Amy will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Amy will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church (2224 – 45th Street). A visitation precedes the mass from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Founders Hall at The Kemper Center (6501 – 3rd Avenue). A private burial will be held at St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance of Pleasant Prairie would be appreciated.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey Owner, Funeral Director
3016 – 75th Street
(262) 653-0667