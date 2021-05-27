Amy Rompesky, age 96, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Hospice Alliance with her loving daughters by her side. Amy was born a twin on January 31, 1925 in Kenosha to Francesco “Frank” and Rosa (Crosariol) Oribiletti. She was educated in local schools and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1943. Amy married Francis “Bud” Rompesky on May 14, 1949 in Kenosha. She worked multiple jobs throughout her career including: Great Lakes Naval Training Center, First National Bank, Wells Department Store, Bardens Department Store, and Gateway Technical College, which she retired from in 1986. Amy was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Holy Rosary Women’s Society. She loved music, dancing whenever she could, and spending time with her extensive family. She was an avid and ferocious card player, and everyone who played with her knew they had to bring their “A” game; her motto was always, “There’s no love in cards.” She was known for her secret and highly sought-after chocolate chip cookie recipe, as well as her great strength and sense of humor. Amy also enjoyed watching black-and-white movies, but her greatest joy was the time she spent with family — especially her beloved granddaughter, Taylor.