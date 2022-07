KENOSHA - Anderail K.C. Armstrong Jr., 20, of Kenosha, completed his earthly journey on July 4, 2022. His funeral service will be held on Friday, July 15, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be that same day and place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The location of the funeral and visitation will be announced on Wednesday. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary,