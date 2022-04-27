Dec. 22, 1993—Apr. 23, 2022

KENOSHA—Andrew Michael Owens, 28, of Kenosha, passed away after a second fight with cancer after having been in remission for 20 years, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his home with his mom, dad, and sister at his side.

Born in Kenosha, on December 22, 1993, he was the son of Simon Owens. In 2012, he graduated from George N. Nelson Tremper High School and went on to study at Gateway Technical College. He was employed at Amazon and enjoyed gaming, listening to music, going on adventures, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his dad, Simon Owens; mom, Vicki Gonzales; a sister, Alexis (Anthony) Ruffolo; his girlfriend of five years, Emily Nelson; his grandmother, Sue Owens; and is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Leonard Owens.

The family would like to thank Dr. Santos and his staff at Drexel Town Square Cancer Center and his nurse Lisa from Horizon Hospice for the excellent care provided.

Visitation will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

