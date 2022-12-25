 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to Educators Credit Union for sponsoring 613 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Angela "Angie" Clark-Lange

  • 0
Angela "Angie" Clark-Lange

Angela “Angie” Clark-Lange, age 91, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Angie will be dearly missed by her children, Charles L. Clark of Kenosha, Lyle J. (Sue) Clark of Greenfield, Tony W. Clark of Texas and Roberta L. Clark of Texas and her sister, Mary Covey of Salem.

Funeral services honoring Angie’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, 919 60th Street, Kenosha, WI. A visitation for Angie will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home and on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Frist United Methodist Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert