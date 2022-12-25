Angela "Angie" Clark-Lange

Angie will be dearly missed by her children, Charles L. Clark of Kenosha, Lyle J. (Sue) Clark of Greenfield, Tony W. Clark of Texas and Roberta L. Clark of Texas and her sister, Mary Covey of Salem.

Funeral services honoring Angie’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, 919 60th Street, Kenosha, WI. A visitation for Angie will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home and on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Frist United Methodist Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated.