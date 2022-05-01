Anita "Anne" Maura Sabby

Jan. 15, 1944 – April 25, 2022

KENOSHA - Anita "Anne" Maura Sabby, 78, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee.

Born in Tijuana, Mexico, on January 15, 1944, she was the daughter of Juan Serrato and Mercedes (nee Peres Picazo) Delgadillo. Her early life was spent in San Diego, CA, being educated in the San Diego School System. In 1965 she relocated to Kenosha, WI.

On October 15, 1977, she married the love of her life Walter "Wally" Sabby, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Kenosha.

Anne was a seamstress at heart. She enjoyed making her children's clothing, and everything from Wedding dresses to Halloween costumes. She worked at Jockey International, Tomorrow's Women, and retired from Great Lakes Naval Base as Lead Supervisor of the tailoring department.

In retirement, she continued to make Graduation flags for the recruits. Anne was a big cat lover having dozens of cats throughout her life. She loved to go out dancing, making porcelain dolls, knitting, crocheting, playing cribbage, and was a fantastic cook, especially Mexican food - we will miss her chicken mole and tortillas!

Anne is survived by her husband; her son Raymond D. Slater II of Kenosha; her daughters: Karen (Joe DeLeon) Slater of Kenosha, Allee (Jon Fluette) Slater of Neenah; and step-daughter Cheryl Farnsworth of Milwaukee; her surviving grandchildren are: Kae (Will) Popp of Marana, AZ, Sebastian Schultz of Kenosha, Cierra Slater of Neenah, Alyssa (Connor Kern) Schultz of Kenosha, and Joy Farnsworth of Milwaukee. She is survived by her siblings: Victoria Peres Delgadillo, Elizabeth (Kenneth) Merfeld, and Paul (Maria Velasco) Delgadillo all of CA; and great-grandchildren: Dylan Schacht and Eisley and Evie Slater; she is further survived by her many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, and many friends.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, grandparents Carmen Picazo Peres and Perfecto Peres, stepfather Stanley Delgadillo, grandson Vincent Michael Slater, in-laws Audley and Dorothy Sabby, and sister-in-law Kathy Hansen.

A Celebration of Anne's Life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Mt. Pleasant, WI at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 9, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be held immediately after at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Rd., Kenosha.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000