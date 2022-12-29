Feb. 14, 1936—Dec. 21, 2022

KENOSHA—Anita (Gardner) Crain quietly passed away on December 21, 2022. Anita was born on February 14, 1936, Anita was born to Luther Gardner and Viola Harris in Wyatt, MO. She moved from Charleston, MO to Zion, IL where she graduated from Zion Benton Township High School.

On December 31, 1955, Anita was united in marriage to Renzle Crain in Zion, IL. They shared 64 years of marriage before Renzle’s passing in 2019. Spending 62 two years living in Kenosha, Anita and Renzle raised four children: Renzle Jr., Tammy, Renee, and Arron.

Anita was a 65-year member of Second Baptist Church. She was a lifetime member of the NAACP, as well as a devoted member of the Democratic Party. She was a delegate for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, WI.

Anita was employed as a caregiver, retiring in 1986. She was also a dedicated homemaker and mother to her four children.

In addition to her children, Anita and Renzle raised three grandchildren: Najee Crain, Kifleigh (Eduardo Loza), and Anaiah (Christopher) Duviella. Anita’s other grandchildren are Kaschief Crain and Linda and Maxwell Carlson. Anita has three great-grandchildren: Eduardo and Everligh Anita Loza and Alana Devailha. Anita was everybody’s beloved aunt, with a special niece Cynthia Anderson and two special nephews, Grover Crain and Larry Johnson. She also leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Gertrude Crain, and sister-in-law, Earnestine Anderson.

Anita was preceded in death by her siblings, Walter Lee Cook, Louis Gardner, Ethel Hill and Nellie Cook.

Anita enjoyed fishing with her husband, Renzle. They fished as far north as Canada and as far south as New Orleans, Louisiana. The Crain residence on 31st Avenue was a known joyous place for the gathering of family, friends, and strangers near and far – including Anita and Renzle’s annual New Year’s Eve wedding anniversary parties. Anita was deeply loved by her family and extended family, Second Baptist Church and its community, and her neighborhood. Last but not least, family and friends alike will always remember Anita as an avid and loyal Green Bay Packers fan.

The Crain Family would like to thank everyone for their condolences, prayers, and best wishes in this difficult time as they celebrate the home coming of their beloved mother and everyone’s beloved Aunt Anita.

Funeral Services honoring the life of Anita will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church, 3925-32nd Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the Church. Interment Service in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park will follow.

