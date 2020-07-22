Ann “Annie” Castiglia

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1930—2020

Ann Castiglia, age 90 a resident of Kenosha, died Friday July 17th, 2020 at her residence.

Born on March 2nd, 1930 in Kenosha she was the daughter of the late Pasquali and Bettina Caracciola.

She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On July 27th, 1958 in Cosenza Italy she would marry Renato Castiglia.

For a time, she was employed at Leblanc Corporation in Kenosha. However, she was most proud of being a homemaker for her husband and two children.

She loved to bake. She loved to dance, especially tap dancing. As a younger woman she competed in ballroom dancing and later in life she tapped with “Showtimers”.

She was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She felt blessed to have spent 61 years with her husband until his death in 2019.

She is survived by her son David Castiglia; her daughter Renee (Brian) Watring; and three grandchildren Anthony Castiglia, Alexander, and Rebecca Watring. She is further survived by three sisters Dora Litteken, Beverly Mayo and Vivian Borkin.