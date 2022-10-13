Ann E. Bradshaw

April 29, 1940—Oct. 11, 2022

KENOSHA—Ann E. (Handley) Bradshaw, 82, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022. Ann was born April 29, 1940 in Chicago, IL. She moved to Kenosha in 1951.

Ann was the daughter of Ida Mae (McNichol) Handley and George S. Handley. After attending elementary school in Chicago, she studied in local schools and graduated from Bradford High School in 1957.

She received a double BA degree from Carroll College in 1961, English/History and Secondary Education, and a Master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee in 1981.

She taught at Pleasant Prairie K-8 for five years and at Mary D. Bradford High School for 31 years. She was the first girls’ Golf Coach at Bradford High School, coaching from 1985-1997.

On February 4, 1961 she married Robert S. Bradshaw in Kenosha. She was a member of Pleasant Prairie United Methodist Church, Doreas Circle, WREA and KREA. Her hobbies included crafts, reading, golf, cards and travel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband “Bob”, and her sister Martha Hanson, Mundelein, IL.

Surviving are her fiance and travel companion, Jim Lura; a son, Guy (Tammy Shaw) Bradshaw; a daughter, Page (Scott) Kessler; also surviving Ann are nine grandchildren: Aaron (May) Bradshaw, Aimee (Ben) Barber, Adam Bradshaw, Payden and Wyatt Kessler, Matthew (Danielle) Carlson, Aaron and Michael Carlson, and Annelise Pollasky. Finally, Ann is survived by six great-grandchildren: Lee and Emma Bradshaw, Avery, Myles and Grayson Barber, and Weston Carlson.

A Memorial Service for Ann Bradshaw will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Prairie United Methodist Church in Pleasant Prairie, 8405 104th Avenue, Pleasant Prairie, WI. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to Living Waters Ministries, PO Box 85, Bristol, WI 53104, Pleasant Prairie United Methodist Church, 8405 104th Ave., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, and the Kenosha Literacy Council, 2419 63rd Street, Kenosha, WI 53143.

