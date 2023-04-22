Feb. 1, 1926—April 6, 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA—Ann Fish passed away in Charlottesville, VA on April 6, 2023 after a short illness. Born Ann Ruebsamen, she lived most of her life in Kenosha.

She married Bill Fish (the boy across the street!) in 1946. Ann was preceded in death by her husband Bill, infant son, James, sister, Adeline Bender, brother, Norman Ruebsamen and his daughter, Renee Jecevicus.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Pam Covelli (Paul) of Kissimmee, FL; and her daughter, Peggy Teixeira (John) of VA; as well as her niece, Debra Feltenstein (Jerry); and her nephew, Norman (Susan).

A memorial service will be held for Ann in Charlottesville.