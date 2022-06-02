Ann M. Radigan

Ann Marie Radigan was reunited with her heavenly Father on May 24, 2022. Born in Quincy, MA on June 3, 1947, she was the second daughter of Mary and Douglas Duckett.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, in her memory.