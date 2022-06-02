 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ann M. Radigan

  • 0
Ann M. Radigan

1947—2022

Ann Marie Radigan was reunited with her heavenly Father on May 24, 2022. Born in Quincy, MA on June 3, 1947, she was the second daughter of Mary and Douglas Duckett.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Ann’s Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four easy summer gardening tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert