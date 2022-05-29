Ann M. Radigan

1947—2022

Ann Marie Radigan was reunited with her heavenly Father on May 24, 2022. Born in Quincy, MA on June 3, 1947, she was the second daughter of Mary and Douglas Duckett. Her family moved to Montpelier, VT where she continued her schooling and graduated from St. Michael’s High School. She earned her degree from Trinity College in Burlington, VT, graduating Cum Laude with a major in English and a minor in Special Education.

It was there that she met the love of her life, Michael Radigan. They married August 15, 1970. While Michael attended graduate school in East Lansing, she taught elementary school in Bath, MI.

After graduate school, they moved to Kenosha, WI where they settled in order to invest their life in the family business, Ray Radigan’s Restaurant.

Ann resumed her teaching career, but eventually put it on hold when she gave birth to her children, Mary Sunshine and Kathryn Ann, which was the answer to years of prayers. Ann eventually returned to her career at Forest Park after staying at home with her loves. Ann’s heart was truly passionate for the education of all children.

She survived a life altering brain aneurysm in August, 1998. Although life threatening, Ann fought an intense battle which she won, regaining the life she had previously loved. She went back to teaching as she cared deeply for her students. In later years, she found that the affection she possessed for these students was mutual, as many of them continued to express their respect and affection for Ann.

Ann is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Michael Radigan; her daughters: Mary Sunshine and Kathryn Ann Radigan; son-in-law Lawrence Ohannes; her grandchildren: Noah Elliott (10) and Isaiah Lawrence (8); her sister Barbara Galanek; brothers: John, Dennis, and William Duckett; and her best friend, Angela Gemignani.

She is now in heaven playing SkipBo, eating chocolate turtles, and working with children. A special thanks to family friend, Candy Gutierrez and Hospice Alliance, specifically Brenda and Cindy, for their unwavering dedication to Ann’s comfort and peace in the last few years of her life.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, in her memory.

