1955 – 2023

KENOSHA—Ann Marie Jankowski, 67 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

She was born September 17, 1955, in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Aloysius and Rose (Grzanka) Jankowski.

Ann Marie attended University Illinois Chicago Circle where she graduated with her Bachelor’s in Music and later graduated with her Master’s degree in Business from Lewis University. During her time at UICC, she met her future husband, George Gutt, playing trumpets in band. They were married July 3, 1977 at St. Constance Church in Chicago, IL. Together they sang in the church choir in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2000.

Ann Marie was a parishioner and Eucharistic Minister Coordinator for over 20 years at St. Mary Catholic Church. Ann Marie liked spending time reading, completing puzzles, talking on the phone with her sisters, and listening to music. She enjoyed traveling and in recent years visited China and Greece and Italy.

Survivors include her children: Elke Rose Gutt-Jankowski, George Gutt, and John Gutt-Orozco; siblings: Rosalie Lindberg, Carol Jankowski, and Jerry (Nancy) Jankowski; nephews: Tim (Mike) Gutt and Ray (Maggie) Lindberg. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Obi-Wan; and her “grandcats”, to whom she was the alpha: Newman and Simba. Ann Marie will be missed by other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Jankowski; sister-in-law, Hattie Jankowski; and brother-in-law, Raymond Lindberg.

Visitation for Ann Marie will be held from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142. Interment will immediately follow at St. George Cemetery.

