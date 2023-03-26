Ann N. DeSantis

Sept. 9, 1980 - March 23, 2023

Ann N. DeSantis will be forever loved and missed, as she lost her battle against breast cancer on March 23, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, with her loving family at her side. She was so brave and courageous as she fought cancer.

Ann was born on Tuesday, September 9, 1980, in Kenosha to Carol and the late Anthony Desantis. She attended Roosevelt Elementary School and was a graduate of Tremper High School in Kenosha, Class of 1999.

Ann attended Gateway Beauty School in Racine, receiving her degree in Cosmetology in 2001. Ann was a hairdresser for Studio 75, Hair Cuttery, and Ulta Hair Care for many years before opening her own business, Studio ADK. She loved her customers and was very receptive to their needs as she spent time listening to them and helping them. She was kind, generous, compassionate, and loving.

On October 2, 2015, Ann married the love of her life, Brian Kattner, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Spring Grove. Ann was very proud of her Italian heritage, being a first generation American, and loved making homemade sauce using her grandmother Yolanda's recipe.

Being a first generation American, she was a hard worker and valued the freedom this country gives us. Ann was a devoted wife, sister, daughter, sister-in-law, stepsister, and friend. She loved flowers and had a huge garden and was generous in sharing her vegetables with others. She enjoyed decorating her yard with flowers and was very talented at it. Ann loved life and parties, and will be remembered most for her Fourth of July parties.

She took pleasure in dancing and her wedding reception will always be remembered as the most fun party ever. Memorable special times with family included annual trips to the stores for Christmas, Black Friday shopping, a trip to New York in 2018, and a trip to Disney World in 2020. Attending the March for Life in 2023 was on her bucket list and she was very happy to support life by attending the event. Ann loved God, her Catholic faith, our great Country, and family. She was very pro-life and extremely patriotic.

Her faith journey was important to her especially as she battled cancer - she attended mass and prayed the Rosary. Ann faced every battle with courage, grace, and faith. She had a great attitude and pushed through many obstacles, and despite the health challenges . . . she never let it change her attitude. Even as she battled, she worried how her family would be without her here on earth. She was loving, fearless, and very loyal. She genuinely loved being with friends and family. Ann touched many lives during her years on earth, with an endless list of friends whom she loved, and she always had a way of making everything fun.

Survived by her husband, Brian Kattner; mother, Carol (Ned) Brooks; sister, Sandy (Jody) Davis; stepmother, Carrie Desantis; step-siblings: Greg (Julie Heflin) Brooks, Jenny Schroeder, and Sarah (Guillermo) Cuautle; nephew, Jake Brooks; aunts and uncles: Jean (Bob) Schroeder, Liz (Greg) Graziano, Marianne (Carmine) Ziccarelli, Rick Gebhart; maternal grandfather, Earl Gebhart; mother-in-law, Pat Kattner; brothers-in-law: Don, Craig Kattner; life-long friend, Clare Thompson; many cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by her father, grandparents, Josephine Gebhart, Argo (Yolanda) Desantis; stepbrother, Brad Thompson; father-in-law, Richard Kattner; uncle, Thomas Gebhart.

Visitation Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2118 Main Street, Spring Grove.

Memorials to St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ann's memory for the repose of her soul would be greatly appreciated by her family.

For additional information, please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.