1926 – 2022

KENOSHA—Ann Zuchowski, 95 years old, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Azura Memory Care surrounded by her family.

She was born October 7, 1926, in Ironwood, MI, the daughter of the late Mathew and Marie Ulasich. Ann moved to Kenosha, WI in her 30’s alongside Gerald Zuchowski taking care of the home and children.

Growing up Ann worked a lot at her grandfather’s butcher shop and delivered groceries by a horse-drawn carriage. She loved playing cards, bowling, doing puzzles, and reading. She spent time with her family and enjoyed cooking and going to the Brewer games in the summer with Marie, Jim, and Colleen.

Survivors include her children: Colleen and Jim (Dawn) Zuchowski; grandchildren: Brianna, Michael, and Samantha; sister, Marie Danowski; and many friends.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Zuchowski and her sister, Evelyn Sandin.

Memorial visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Ann’s Online Memorial Book at: