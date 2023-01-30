May 14, 1938—Jan. 27, 2023

VIROQUA—Annette L. Dahl, age 84, of Viroqua, WI, passed away in the comfort of her home on Friday, January 27, 2023.

She was born in La Crosse, WI, on May 14, 1938, the daughter of Elmer and Bertina Olson. After graduating high school, Annette married Wesley Otto Dahl, and they were married for over 62 years before Wes passed in 2021. They lived a full life of love and laughter together, with a bit of adventure and one or two winning bets along the way. Annette had a giving spirit and donated her time to many worthy causes throughout her life. Whether she was faithfully lending a hand at church, serving on school board or helping others at the hospital, Annette volunteered with a generous heart.

During their retirement, Annette and Wes traveled extensively, going to places like Norway and Hawaii and wintering for over 20 years in Mississippi. She was a fun-loving social person who made countless friends over the years and enjoyed having a good time.

Annette is survived by her children: Jeff (Lisa) Dahl, Ron (Chris) Dahl, Julie (James) Kosup, Sue Hardy, and Steve (Brenda) Dahl; 15 Grandchildren; 15 Great-Grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Annette was preceded in death by her husband, Wes, and a sister in infancy.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua with Lisa Shank officiating.

Burial will be in the Liberty Pole Cemetery, rural Viroqua. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com