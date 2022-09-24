Nov. 10, 1947—Sept. 21, 2022

SALEM—Anthony Martino, age 74, of Salem, WI, died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Pleasant Prairie, WI. Son of the late Generoso and Angeline (DiFiore) Martino, Tony was born on November 10, 1947, in Batavia, NY, along with his triplet brother and sister. Tony grew up in New York, one of seven children.

In 1967, he enlisted in the United States Navy, earning the National Defense Service Medal. He served honorably until 1971, and remained heavily involved in Veterans’ Affairs for the remainder of his life. He held many positions with the Disabled American Veterans over his 50 years as a member, giving over 20,000 volunteer hours to the organization. He was a VA chaplain for 12 years, and worked with the VA as a case worker.

On September 7, 1968, Tony was united in marriage with Carole Johnson in Franklin Park, IL. Tony and Carole shared 54 years of marriage together and raised three children. Family was of paramount importance to Tony, and he delighted in providing for his family and helping them succeed.

Tony became a Deacon in 1984, and served at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Twin Lakes, WI for ten years, and at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pell Lake, WI for six years.

In his free time, Tony enjoyed watching football—especially the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears, and taking trips to the Potawatomi Casino to play cards. Tony was a welcoming and generous man who will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Tony is survived by his wife, Carole Martino; children: Tom (Sonja) Martino of Watertown, WI, Jason (Cheryl) Martino of Loxahatchee, FL, and Michele Martino of Racine, WI; grandchildren: Matt Martino, Aron Valadez, Samantha Moldenhauer, Arionna Simmons, Aliyah Simmons, Braydon Martino, Asiah Jones, and Oliviannah Spivey; and sisters: Linda (Charlie) Cheavacci of Akron, NY and Mary Martino of Cheektowaga, NY.

In death he is reunited with his parents, Generoso and Angeline Martino; grandparents, Anthony and Mama DiFiore; brothers, Jerry Martino and Gino Martino; and sisters, Irene Merraro and Joan Buechi.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 4:00PM, at which time a funeral service will be held, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI, 53181. Burial will take place at Saint Cecilia Cemetery in Oakfield, NY. Online condolences at haaselockwoodfhs.com.