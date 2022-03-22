Jan. 23, 1941—March 12, 2022

BUENA VISTA, CO—Anthony Ralph Pingitore, Jr. died unexpectedly from natural causes on March 12, 2022, in Buena Vista, CO.

Born in Kenosha, WI on January 23, 1941, he was the son of Anthony R. Pingitore, Sr. and Clara Pingitore (Helf). Anthony grew up in Kenosha, WI. He was a Navy Veteran and served from October 17, 1959 to October 18, 1962. He served as a Radarman during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was a proud Plank Owner. He then worked as a Kenosha Firefighter and eventually became an Electrician until his retirement.

Survivors include his two daughters: Suzanne (Landon) Harris of Charlottesville, VA and Kristen (Billy) Tschanz of Dallas, GA; three grandchildren: Abigayle Harris, Cayden and Brennan Tschanz; four siblings: Connie Hall, Timothy (Carol) Pingitore, JoAnne (Dan) Rubjerg and Peter (Debra) Pingitore, Sr.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Pingitore, Sr. and his mother, Clara Pingitore; brother-in-law, Allen Hall and niece, Monica Hall. As well as his beloved dog, Chelsea.

Anthony was an avid runner, cross country skier, hiker and biker. This is where he met lifelong friends who became like family. He skied many years in the American Birkebeiner, he hiked multiple CO mountains, and he ran many races. His love of outdoor sports led him to retirement in the Colorado mountains where he lived life to the fullest. He strove to protect the environment and has been remembered as always being willing to help others.

The family is planning a celebration of his life in CO and in WI this summer.