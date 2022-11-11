Sept. 28, 1940—Nov. 7, 2022

KENOSHA—Anthony “Tony” Maurice Mich, 82, passed away at Kenosha Brookside Care Center on November 7, 2022.

Tony was born on September 28, 1940 to the late Leonard and Elinor (Maurice) Mich. He attended St. John Catholic Grade School in Paris, WI and then graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Kenosha, WI, Class of 1958.

After high school, he served his country in the US Army on active duty, mostly in Europe, from November 1958 through February 1962, being honorably discharged in October 1964.

On January 29, 1966, he was united in marriage to Jeanne Bauman at St. Charles Catholic Church in

Burlington, WI. They had 36 years together until her death in 2002.

His youth and the first part of his adulthood were spent working the land on his family’s farm, and to the end of his life, was always interested in the modern farm equipment he would spot in the local fields. In 1969 he began working at the American Motors Corporation (AMC) assembly plant in Kenosha and after 30 years as a proud UAW member, retired from Daimler Chrysler.

Tony loved his home and the family he raised there. In addition to the occasional outing to area casinos to play the slots, he enjoyed watching a good baseball game, spending time with his family, attending his grandchildren’s various events and watching them grow into young adults.

He will be remembered and missed by his children: Janice (Steven) Wermeling, Daniel Mich and Carrie Mich; and his grandchildren: Zachary Wermeling and Emily Wermeling. He is further survived by his siblings: George (Ann) Mich, Lee (Darlene) Mich, Rita (John) Milligan; and his sisters-in-law: Laurie Mich and Beverly Mich.

In addition to his parents and spouse, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Johnson, Edward Mich and John Mich.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, his Aurora At Home teams, Brookside Care Center, and all those involved in his care during the last year of his life.

A small, private family service and interment will be held by the family at Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.

Polnasek Daniels Funeral Home

908 11th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011