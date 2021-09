Antoinette "Toni" Dismore

Antoinette "Toni" Dismore age 80 a resident of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 11, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha surrounded by her family.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667