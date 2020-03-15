1936-2020

Antonio “Tony” Ammendola, 83, of Kenosha, passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on September 4, 1936, in Decollatura, Province of Catanzaro, Italy; he was the son of the late Vincent and Marietta (Perri) Ammendola. He immigrated to the United States of America in 1955. He lived in Sault Ste Marie, MI before moving to Kenosha in 1956 to work at Vincent McCall.

On October 27, 1962, he married Jean Pavlik at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

In 1963, he began working at J. I. Case. He was employed there for 29 years, until his retirement in 1992. He was an active and proud member of UAW Local 180.

Tony loved being with his entire family and enjoyed being with his wife Jean of 57 years. Tony’s passion in life was collecting cars and he culminated when he acquired his dream car, a 1959 Edsel. He was an active member of the Kenosha Car Club and Vintage Car Club and was a regular attendant of every local car show, winning numerous awards and trophies for his pride and joy. He loved maintaining his prize and loved to converse with anyone who showed interest in his Edsel. Tony was loved by everyone.