April 17, 1929—Oct. 27, 2022

KENOSHA—Arduino “Aldo” Bilotto, 93 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital in Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Born on April 17, 1929, in Cerisano, Cosenza, Italy, the son of the late Filiberto and Maria (Ziccarelli) Bilotto. Arduino came to America and settled in Kenosha in 1949. He met the love of his life, Nancy Angeli at vocational school and the two were married in 1953 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church in Kenosha, WI. Arduino was employed as a hydraulic engineer at AMC Chrysler for 40 years prior to his retirement in 1988. He enjoyed spending his free time gardening, bird watching in his backyard, traveling to Florida, wine making and tasting, dancing, attending church picnics, and eating Italian food made by Nancy. Arduino was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Arduino is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nancy; children, Maria (Paul) Mich, Richard (Candice) Bilotto, Margaret (Greg) Marchand, and David Bilotto; 13 grandchildren, Nicole (Chris) Stewart, Natalie (Eric) Co, Amanda (Andrew) Reynolds, John (Dana) Mich, Christopher (Kendra) Bilotto, Andrea (Jeremy) Westphal, Nicholas Bilotto, Rachel (Jackson) Beelen, Joanna Bilotto, David (Jilian) Marchand, Melissa (Ross Schultz) Marchand, Michelle (Scott) Bauer, and Melanie (Josh) Peterson; 25 & counting great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Maria Bilotto; and brother-in-law, Alfredo Angeli. Arduino is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives in Italy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carmine Bilotto; sister, Angela Lucanto; uncle, Emilio Bilotto; and brother-in-law, Battiste Lucanto.

Visitation for Arduino will be held from 9:30 a.m.—10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street Kenosha, WI 53140, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at All Saints Cemetery & Mausoleum at 12:00 noon. In addition to flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Our Lady of The Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church in Arduino’s memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Arduino’s

Online Memorial Book at: