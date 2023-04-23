Arleen G. Speich

July 25, 1939 - April 13, 2023

KENOSHA - The Good Lord must be running low on angels, He called Arleen home on April 13, 2023.

She was a faithful member of Friedens Lutheran Church. Arleen was born on July 25, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Lucille and Frederick Speich.

Arleen was a graduate of Reedsburg High School, Class of 1957, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 1961, and Penn State 1966.

In 1961 she began her teaching career, math, at Kenosha High School and continued at Horlick High School, retiring from Racine Unified in 1997.

In addition to spoiling everyone, Arleen loved to cook, bake, sew, and time spent in her garden she found most rewarding. She always made time for her family and friends.

Arleen is survived by her sister, Doris (Jerry) Meulemans; brother, Harold Speich; sisters-in-law: Cecelia Speich, Betty Speich; twelve nieces and nephews; and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Her Kenosha family: Roger Ludlow (longtime companion); Sue and Ron Maier; Tolstygas: Anne, Lynne, Laura, Devon; and special friends: Margaret Slavik and Barbara Tolstyga. Arleen was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Earl and Robert Speich, and nephew, Bill Speich.

Funeral services will be on May 13, 2023 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hillpoint, WI. She will be missed.