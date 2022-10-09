Sept. 13, 1933—Oct. 6, 2022

KENOSHA—Arlene E. Alleman, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center.

She was born on September 13, 1933 to the late August J. and Henrietta (Ward) Conrad in South Milwaukee. She was educated in South Milwaukee. She attended Gateway College and received her nursing certificate.

On August 9, 1952 she married Donald C. Alleman at St. James Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on May 30, 1969.

Arlene worked as an LPN for several nursing homes throughout Kenosha and Racine.

Arlene was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

Arlene enjoyed volunteering at the nutrition site at The Towers and volunteered as much as she could. She loved crafts, baking and quilting and making presents for donations.

Arlene is survived by her children: Kathleen (Steve) Nelson of Berlin, WI, Mark (Donna) Alleman of Kenosha and Craig (Susan) Alleman of Bristol; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a half sister, Melody Bigalke.

She is preceded in death by two daughters: Debra Tallman and Julie Alleman; a brother, Richard; half brother, Gerald Quarters and sisters: Rosemary, Dorothy and Joan.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Arlene will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Interment will be held at All Saints Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home.

