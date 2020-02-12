Arlene L. Hall, age 81, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

Arlene will be remembered as a loving wife to her husband, Donald; and a loving mother to her children, JoAnne (Robert) Klein and Diane (Sandy) Speirs; her grandchildren, Samantha Klein, Travis Klein, Connor Speirs and Alec Speirs; her sister, Kathy Pfeiffer, and many, many loving nieces and nephews.

Memorial remembrances to the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Road, Kenosha, WI 53144 would be appreciated by the family.

Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0