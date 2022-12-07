Aug. 24, 1929—Dec. 1, 2022

KENOSHA—Arlene M. Nilsen, 93, passed away on December 1, 2022, at Hospice House, surrounded by her family.

Born in Kenosha, WI, on August 24, 1929, she was the eldest daughter of Roy and Lena (Gillmore) Edquist.

She was educated in Kenosha schools and graduated from Bradford High School in 1947. She graduated from the College of Commerce and worked at Dynamatic Corp. in Kenosha. Arlene also served as Alice in Dairyland.

On June 18, 1949, she married the love of her life, T. Arnulf Nilsen, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha. He preceded her in death in 2014.

Arlene grew up on the family farm helping her parents. Her husband was a farmer and cattle herdsman at Kickapoo Farms in Kenosha County. She was a homemaker and Farm Secretary, and together they raised five children.

She was active in the Kenosha County Homemakers Association, Craft Club, and supported her children through their many 4-H projects. Arlene also helped her husband with his many woodworking and furniture projects for family and friends.

She was an avid gardener of many plants and vegetables, but especially loved her flowers.

In later years, she and her husband moved to and worked on Thompson Strawberry Farm. Later, she attended Gateway Technical College, and worked in the Finance Department at Gateway until her retirement in 2006 at the age of 77.

Arlene is survived by her five children: Claire (Fred Callow) Brown, Janice (Steve) Tindall, Marla (Phil) Petri, Brenda (Thomas F., Jr.) Abernethy, and Roy (Donna) Nilsen; her sister, Bernice Stiehr, and her brother, Edward Edquist.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Charles (Kelly) Brown, Eric (Tammy) Tindall, Kathlene (Scott) Bell, Kelly (Aubrey) Pauschert, Thomas F. (Samantha) Abernethy III, Riley Nilsen, and Conner Nilsen; 12 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and a grandson, Kyle S. Abernethy; brother -in-law, Duane Stiehr; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Marion and Finn Arvid Nilsen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Fred and Irene Gillum; and sister-in-law, Nancy Edquist.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Brookside Care Center and Hospice Alliance, Inc. for their compassionate care of Arlene during her last years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kenosha, WI.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 11, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 12, 10:30 a.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 – 38th Avenue, Kenosha, WI.

