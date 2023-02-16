KENOSHA—Arnold “Arnie” George, age 95, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at his home in Kenosha.
Funeral services with full military honors honoring Arnold’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. The service may be viewed via livestream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. Interment will be held privately. A visitation for Arnold will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Complete information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101