Oct. 12, 1933—Aug. 16, 2022

BRISTOL—Arnold James Lieffrig, age 88, of Bristol, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 surrounded by his family. Arnold was born on October 12, 1933 in Marion County, WI to Arthur and Violet (Harper) Lieffrig.

Arnold enlisted in the United States Airforce in 1953 where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. A Korean War Veteran, he served for ten years in Japan, Germany, and Italy until his honorable discharge in 1963. While stationed in Munich, Germany, he met and married the love of his life, Mathilde Brummer, in 1958.

Following his military career, he moved back to Wisconsin to raise his family and begin a new career as an entrepreneur. He owned and operated “Lieffrig Trucking”, and later started a new venture called “Romatic, Inc.”. After a brief retirement, he finished his working days with Merkt’s Cheese Corp.

Arnold had a very strong work ethic, always focused on improving the household. A true “jack of all trades”, he could build or fix anything.

Arnold enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, bird watching and gardening. He was also a big fan of desserts – He never met a piece of cake he didn’t like. Arnold will always be remembered as a dedicated son, husband, father, brother and friend.

Arnold is survived by, his loving wife, Mathilde Lieffrig; three children: Patie Petrocelli, James (Sherri) Lieffrig, and John (Christine) Lieffrig; six grandchildren: Anthony Petrocelli, Christina Petrocelli, Katie Lieffrig, Andrew Lieffrig, Stephanie Lieffrig and Sara Lieffrig; two great-grandchildren: Adriana Petrocelli and Colt Petrocelli; three brothers: Daniel Schoenbeck, David Schoenbeck and Joseph Schoenbeck. Preceded in death by his mother, Violet, and sister, Darlene Lentz.

In accordance with Arnold’s wishes, a private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Arnold’s memory to the Wounded Warriors using the link below.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667