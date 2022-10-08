Jan. 5, 1934—Sept. 30, 2022

FOLEY, AL—Arthur R. “Dick” Rasmussen, 88, of Foley, AL passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Dick was born on January 5, 1934 in Kenosha to Arthur and Louella (Petersen) Rasmussen.

After graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1952, he Joined the United States Navy where he served for over three years. After being honorably discharged he attended the University of Wisconsin where he graduated with a Bacholor of Science Degree in 1960.

He worked for Snap-on Tools for 28 years in sales and retired from the company in 1988. He always enjoyed the fact that he was retired longer than he worked.

He spent most of his 34 years in retirement traveling and cruising with his long time companion Sharon Hansen. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing chess, pinochle, and enjoying an adult beverage in the evening.

He was preceded in death by, his parents, his brother Jerry Rasmussen and his nephew Gerald Rasmussen II. Dick is survived by, his children: Scott (Edna) Rasmussen and Barbara Rasmussen; nieces: Deborah (William) Glembocki, Theresa (Ronald) Allen, Leah (Ty Haley) Rasmussen; along with his sister-in-law, Norma Rasmussen. He will be dearly missed by his companion of 40 years, Sharon Hansen.

In accordance with Dick’s wishes no formal funeral services will be held. He will be cremated and his ashes spread at local Veteran’s Memory Garden.