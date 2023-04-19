Jan. 30, 1949—April 14, 2023

Arthur Webster Molette, Jr., age 74, passed away at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Arthur will be missed by his children, Diane L.M. (Bulmaro) Benitez, Faelyn (Chris Rehm) Holmes and his honorary sons, Jon Strange and Eric Brown; his sister, Dawn (Greg) Ollila; his step father, Donald Collins; his step sisters, Laurie Stebbins, Donna Collins and Louise Linn; his grandchildren, Kyle Molette, Christian and Brenden Benitez, Dylan, Lexzie and Xander Holmes and his great grandchild, Aria Rose-Marie Browning.

Funeral services honoring Arthur’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Arthur will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

