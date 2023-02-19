Arturo Jaime

April 7, 1930 - Feb. 6, 2023

AMACUZAC MORELOS, MEXICO - Arturo Jaime, 92, of Amacuzac Morelos, Mexico, entered into the God's kingdom on February 6, 2023. He was born April 7, 1930, to Maria Teresa and Juan Jaime.

Arturo, loving and devoted husband, and father, grandfather, and great-grandfather is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; five children: Teresa, Juan, Arturo, Elizabeth, and Judith; his eight grandchildren: Nicholas, Mathew, Alexandria, Christopher, Katherine, Michella, Sasha, and Julia; and one great-granddaughter, Selena.

Arturo began his career as a bus captain traveling cross country, and this was where he met the love of his life, Elizabeth.

Feeling obligated to raise their family with the best opportunities in life, Arturo loaded up his family in 1971 with his wife Elizabeth and children: Teresa, Juan, Arturo, and Elizabeth in Mexico onto a bus and made the long and rigorous journey across the country to the United States of America. Arturo, tirelessly and faithfully supported his family by working long hours and doing the best he could with limited English language, Once Arturo and family were settled in Chicago along came the birth of his youngest daughter Judith.

Arturo's personality was more serious, formal and proper, traits which were handed down from his upbringing. Arturo was a wise, direct individual who had old-school values and always had a fact to tell, but most of all, he was a man of many stories that he enjoyed sharing with anyone that would listen.

As a man with strong religious beliefs in which he would stay faithful until his passing, knew that his faith would guide him and his family. A man who focused on providing his children with the best life possible without worrying about himself.

Arturo was a truly great man whose impact will be forever felt by his family, who loves him dearly. He was a selfless man whose passing left an unfillable gap in the hearts of his loved ones. His ability to sacrifice, provide, support, forgive, and love will be forever ingrained in the hearts of all he knew.

A memorial service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on February 25, 2023 at Our Lady of the Lakes St. Peter Catholic Church, 557 Lake St., Antioch IL 60002. Repast will be a private event. Donations can be made to Justiceinaging.org fighting senior poverty through law, mealsamerica.org or to donate by phone, call the department team at 703-548-5558.