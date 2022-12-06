Sept. 3, 1933—Dec. 2, 2022

TOMAHAWK—Audrey J. Kammer, 89, of Tomahawk, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on December 2, 2022.

She was born and raised in Kenosha, WI where she met the Love of Her Life, Allan Kammer. They were married September 3,1955 in Kenosha, WI.

Audrey was a homemaker raising their three loving sons. In 1990, they moved to Tomahawk, WI to enjoy their retirement.

She is survived by their three children: Ron (Karla), Greg (Eve), and Scott (Jenny) Kammer; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, with two more expected soon; siblings: Donna Czarnecki, Beverly (Robert) Jackl, Darlene Petrouske.

Audrey is preceded in death by her loving grandson, Jesse Kammer, brothers: Ron, Norman, John, Roger, Joe, Bob and sisters: Catherine, Cathy and special parents, Dallas and Vera Bambrough, father and mother in-law, Elmer and Angeline Kammer, sister in-law, Patricia (Bryon) Kollmann.

The Funeral Service for Audrey Kammer will take place at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Tomahawk. Deacon Dave Bablick will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:30 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Tomahawk, WI or Hospice (Compassus of Rhinelander) is very much appreciated.

Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences at www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com.