LEWIS CENTER, OH—Audrey Louise Kovera, 105, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2022. Born in Albany, NY to Floyd and Carrie Chapman, she grew up in Kenosha before moving to Jupiter, FL with her beloved late husband Lad Kovera.

In a life that spanned 19 Presidents, she enjoyed cruises, church, spending time with friends, going to the zoo, shopping, dining out, making crafts, flowers and getting her nails done. She famously quipped “still kickin” and was sharp and delightful until her final days.