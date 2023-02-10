Funeral services honoring Audrey’s life will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Avenue. Interment will be held privately. A visitation for Audrey will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Anthony of Padua Kitchen Renovation Fund, 2223 51 St., Kenosha, WI 53140 or Brookside Care Center Life Enrichment (Activity) Program, 3506 Washington Rd., Kenosha, WI, 53144 would be appreciated.