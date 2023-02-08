Sept. 18, 1931—Feb. 3, 2023

KENOSHA—Audrey Virginia Blise, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023 with her beloved family at her side at Froedert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, following a sudden brief illness.

Born in Thorp, WI, on September 18, 1931, Audrey was the daughter of Henry and Angeline (Wilcenski) Czyzewicz. She was raised and educated in Thorp, graduating from Thorp High School in 1949.

After meeting her future spouse at the wedding of her cousin, in 1952 she married the love of her life, Richard Blise, in Thorp, WI. They were blessed with 64 yrs. of marriage until Dick passed away in 2016.

Audrey worked for the Thorp Finance Corporation prior to moving to Kenosha early in her married life. Later, Audrey worked for over 20 yrs. for Tenuta’s Delicatessen and Liquors.

She was a longtime member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and member of the Junior Rosary Society. A dedicated volunteer, she served on various church, school, and fundraising committees, as a cub scout den leader, and for Senior Action Council of Kenosha. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, word puzzles, and was an avid reader. Her family and friends will remember her as a great cook and a wonderful, witty friend. Audrey and Dick enjoyed travelling and playing pinochle with two long-standing clubs.

Audrey is survived by her children, Mark (Christine) Blise, Kenosha, Jeffrey (Joanne) Blise, Wausau and Linda (Michael) Rieschl, Kenosha. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Zierke, Robert (Rachel) Blise, Melissa (John) Porter, Sarah (Jade) Staup, Amelia Blise, Andrew (Jesse) and Megan (fiance Ray Hollnagel) Rieschl; her great-grandchildren, Jace Zierke, Abigail and Elizabeth Blise, Michael, Jeffrey, Mary Beth, Jun Yu, Ruby Mei, Siya Lu Porter, Julia, Joanne and Aksel Staup, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gordon and sister, Patricia.

Funeral services honoring Audrey’s life will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Avenue. Interment will be held privately. A visitation for Audrey will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Anthony of Padua Kitchen Renovation Fund, 2223 51 St., Kenosha, WI 53140 or Brookside Care Center Life Enrichment (Activity) Program, 3506 Washington Rd., Kenosha, WI, 53144 would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank all of the angels at Brookside Care Center, especially, Stacy, Paula, Jasmine, Erica, Kristine, Kenny, Crystal, Claira, Kathy, Lana and Ellie.

