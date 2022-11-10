Dec. 2, 1993—Nov. 6, 2022

BUTTE DES MORTS—Austin Jeffrey Millard, of Butte des Morts, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the age of 28, joining his Nanny and Papa in Heaven. He was born December 2, 1993, in Kenosha to Bruce and Lori (Jensen) Millard. Austin graduated from Winneconne High School in 2013, and was a graduate of Fox Valley Technical College.

On May 30, 2014, he began his military career in the U.S. Army National Guard and was a member of Unit 1157. Austin married his high school sweetheart, Hannah Engstrom, on June 17, 2017.

He was most proud of being a girl dad to Charlee Lou, Oaklee Anne, and Roree Jensen, and loved cooking breakfast for them when he could.

Austin worked at Hydrite Chemical in Oshkosh. He was very family oriented and enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing with his father-in-law and Zach, steak and fish frys, and loved the Packers and Cubs.

Austin had a huge heart and a smile that could light up a room-paired with a contagious laugh that made him an easy man to love. He made every moment with him a personal one and loved making people happy. Austin was always there to help anyone who needed him. He had a great work ethic and was a great friend and mentor to his soldiers.

Austin was a loving husband, father, son, and brother, and will be missed by: his wife, Hannah Ashlee (Engstrom) Millard; three daughters: Charlee Lou Millard (age 6), Oaklee Anne Millard (age 4.5), Roree Jensen Millard (age 3); his mother, Lori (Jensen) Millard; his father, Bruce (Tracy) Millard; sister, Megan Millard (Nick Lauer); uncle, mentor and biggest role model, Jeff (Rachel) Jensen; cousin, Munko Jensen; uncle, David (Jane) Vite; cousins: Amanda (Chris) Burke, Gretchen (Aaron) LeMay; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Terry and Beth Redmann; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Quinn and Jason Easton; cousins of Hannah: Brice (Lisa) Easton, Kallen (Abby) Easton; and many other relatives, friends; and fellow military brothers and sisters.

Preceding Austin in death were grandparents, Earl “Papa” and Mary Lou “Nanny” Jensen.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 6090 Harbour South, Winneconne (corner of Harbour South and Hwy 116). A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Kevin Heffernan officiating. Military honors will follow.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established for suicide prevention.

Mueller Funeral Home-Winneconne is assisting the family. If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.