PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Barbara A. Domenk-Stasierowski, 72, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away at her home on April 24, 2022 after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Barb was born in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Burian. After graduating with honors from Foreman High School in Chicago, Barb attended the Institute of Real Estate Management and Gateway Technical College.

On June 30, 1979, Barb was united in marriage with Richard G. Domenk. Barb and Rich enjoyed many happy years together before his death on January 3, 2001. On September 20, 2003, Barb then married Richard J. Stasierowski. Rich preceded Barb in death on May 14, 2018.

Barb grew up in Chicago, IL where she performed as the lead in both elementary and high school theatre productions. She loved both singing and acting and it was suggested she should make it her career. Barb relocated to Kenosha, WI at the age of 26 to take a position as Property Manager of the Shagbark Apartments. After more than 20 years she left to take a position at Bear Property Management as Director of Property Management. She was there 17 years until she retired in 2015. As owner of 10 rental properties Barb took pride at being the best landlord she could be both on the job and in her own personal life.

Barb had three children and enjoyed spending time with them and her seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her furry companion, Rocky. Barb enjoyed traveling, especially her multiple trips to Aruba and Hawaii. She also cherished spending time with her friends and celebrating many frequent joyous occasions together.

Barb will be remembered for her strong work ethic, generosity, being a “rainmaker” and for her love of Disney World, which she visited 10 times. As a Real Estate Broker, Barb designed and built two houses and a four-unit apartment building. As a Property Manager, Barb served as President of the Kenosha Landlord Association and on its Board of Directors. Barb took great pride in her many years of experience in property management and was well respected by her peers. After retirement Barb became closer to her faith and attended and completed RCIA classes and was thankful to make her sacraments at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in 2017.

Barb will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Barb has left many behind to cherish her memory. She is survived by her son, Anthony (Shannon) Domenk; daughters: Gina (Ray) Domenk-Gesiorski, Kimberly (Kreg) Domenk-Harvey; grandchildren: James Iorio, Brittany Stalker, Vincent Iorio, Brianna Gesiorski, Jake Harvey, Spencer Domenk, Madison Domenk; and great-grandchildren: Leo Philipp, Jameson Iorio, and Owen Iorio; her brother Donald S. Burian (Mary Norris); and nieces and nephews: Laura, Stephen, Jeremy, Emily, Jerry, and Vinny.

In addition to her parents and husbands Barb was preceded in death by her faithful furry companion, Rocky, and her grandparents, Thelma and Floyd Clutter, with whom she shared a very special bond with.

Barb’s family would like to thank all her loving friends and neighbors who supported her with their loving care and friendship, including but not limited to her “BFF”.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, May 2, 2022, at St. Annes Catholic Church at 11:00 AM, 9091-Prairie Ridge Blvd. Visitation will take place on Monday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at St. George Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to help the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis research at www.ipffoundation.org.

